Minister dispels rumours on shortage of drugs, says enough stock in TN warehouses

The minister said as many as 327 essential medicines have been procured and the quantities required for three months are being sent to the respective district drug warehouses.

Published: 18th September 2022 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Refuting rumours on shortage of medicines, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the government has ensured the availability of essential drugs at all warehouses and pharmacies across the State.Following a review meeting on the stock of medicines at the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation office in Egmore on Saturday, the minister said there was a drug shortage a few months ago in different parts of the country due to the Ukraine war and sharp rise in raw material prices. “However, the issue has been rectified. 301 specialty drugs will be procured as per the requirement of the hospitals in the State,” he said.

“The health secretary is reviewing the medicines procured by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) for primary health centers, district headquarters hospitals and medical college hospitals. Medical institutions have been contacted to find out if there is any need for medicines,” said Ma Subramanian. 

The minister said as many as 327 essential medicines have been procured and the quantities required for three months are being sent to the respective district drug warehouses. “Apart from the 32 drug warehouses in TN currently, Rs 30 crore has been allocated for warehouses in five newly created districts,” he said. 

There are 2011 PHCs, more than 8000 sub centres, 200 hospitals, 36 medical college hospitals. Funds and administrative sanction has also been provided to procure the medicines themselves in case there are some shortages as well.

In case of shortage in government hospitals or for Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, the public can contact 104 helpline and necessary action will be taken immediately, assured the minister.Talking about the Influenza cases, the health minister said 965 H1N1 cases have been recorded in the State so far and 10 deaths have been reported since January till Saturday (Sep 17). 

He requested the parents to not to send children to schools if they show symptoms of fever, cold or cough, since there are chances of spread. It is not required to announce leave for school students as the numbers are not alarmingly high, he said. 

Apart from this, the Institute of Child Health and Egmore Children’s Hospital have been given special status for medical research by the Union Government. The minister said the hospital has been given special status for genetic testing and research as the Centre of Excellence for Rare Disease.

