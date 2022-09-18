Home States Tamil Nadu

Sakthi Matriculation school in Kallakurichi gets damaged in riot gets nod for renovation

The school management approached the Madras High Court requesting permission to renovate the school. 

Published: 18th September 2022 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: Sakthi Matriculation school at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi, which was damaged in the riots that happened after the death of a student, got the District Collector’s permission to repair the damages under the supervision of police. The order was issued on Saturday based on a Madras High Court order.

File photo of Sakthi Matriculation
School in Kaniyamoor after the
riots on July 17

Collector Sravan Kumar said the school was vandalized in the riot on July 17. The school management approached the Madras High Court requesting permission to renovate the school. “On August 23, the HC ordered officials to consider the school’s demand and gave 10 days. Based on that, discussions were held with parents, the police and school management,” the order read. After considering all opinions, the Collector gave permission to renovate the school buildings in 45 days. It will be done under the supervision of officials appointed by the district administration and the police department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp