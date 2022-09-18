Sakthi Matriculation school in Kallakurichi gets damaged in riot gets nod for renovation

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: Sakthi Matriculation school at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi, which was damaged in the riots that happened after the death of a student, got the District Collector’s permission to repair the damages under the supervision of police. The order was issued on Saturday based on a Madras High Court order.

File photo of Sakthi Matriculation

School in Kaniyamoor after the

riots on July 17

Collector Sravan Kumar said the school was vandalized in the riot on July 17. The school management approached the Madras High Court requesting permission to renovate the school. “On August 23, the HC ordered officials to consider the school’s demand and gave 10 days. Based on that, discussions were held with parents, the police and school management,” the order read. After considering all opinions, the Collector gave permission to renovate the school buildings in 45 days. It will be done under the supervision of officials appointed by the district administration and the police department.

