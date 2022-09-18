Home States Tamil Nadu

TN government tells HC that authorising police to deal with forest offences may lead to dual control

Therefore, such offences should be dealt with professionally to ensure cases would be taken to their logical end.

Published: 18th September 2022 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the issuance of a G.O. by TN government for redeploying personnel for the formation of zonal bureaus, Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (TNFWCCB) would soon become operational with an officer in the rank of Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) heading it.

A status report filed by Srinivas Ramachandra Reddy, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and chief wildlife warden, before a special bench of the Madras High Court, comprising justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy, stated that the G.O., dated September 14, 2022, was issued for re-deployment of personnel to form four zonal offices in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Ramanathapuram.

The headquarters of TNFWCCB would be in Chennai and it would be headed by a CCF who would guide and monitor the activities of zonal offices, it said.Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran, assisted by special government pleader (SGP) T Seenivasan, submitted the status report before the bench, explaining the measures taken to control wildlife offences.

Each of the zonal offices will function under an Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), assisted by two forest range officers, two foresters and one driver.The duties and responsibilities are to combat forest and wildlife crime through a well-designed institutional network, gather information and intelligence, coordinate with various organisations, contribute to the creation of a state-level crime data bank, developing SOPs and to map poaching and illegal trade hotspots, it stated.

With the issuance of the latest G.O. for formation of the zonal offices, the TNFWCCB, for which, administrative approval through a G.O. was issued in November last, would soon become operational.

Meanwhile, TN government expressed reservations over the court’s direction to empower police officers for registering cases of wildlife offences under Section 55 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Saying that a meeting of top officials of the departments concerned, chaired by the Chief Secretary, discussed the matter, the department said wildlife crime was a specialised one concerning the forest department.

Therefore, such offences should be dealt with professionally to ensure cases would be taken to their logical end. Authorising police officers to file charge sheets for forest offences might lead to dual control and ultimately the focus may be lost, it said, adding, however, that cooperation would be sought whenever required.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp