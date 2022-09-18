Home States Tamil Nadu

Toll-free to help Tamil Nadu youth start new business

Periyakaruppan said the initiative is aimed at helping youth start small businesses and provide employment, instead of being employment seekers.

18th September 2022

The 155330 helpline will provide advice on starting businesses | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Rural Development KR Periyakaruppan on Saturday inaugurated the Livelihoods Call Centre for self-help groups (SHGs) and youth. It will be operated by Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW) at the Anna Terasa Magalir Valagam in Nungambakkam. 

The public can call the toll-free helpline 155330 to get advice on starting businesses and getting loans, among other things. The call centre will function from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm on all working days and can attend up to five calls at a time.

Periyakaruppan said the initiative is aimed at helping youth start small businesses and provide employment, instead of being employment seekers. “Training programmes will be held for them periodically. This helpline will guide them in getting funds to start a business as well as finding the right location. It will also be a great help to SHGs,” he said.

The helpline will also provide details of which government departments are to be approached for various schemes and funds. Periyakaruppan added that work is on to provide internet connections to all 15,525 village panchayats in the State. “It is expected to be completed by November,” he said.

Construction of common graveyards (samathuva mayanam) to end caste-based discrimination at burial-cum-cremation grounds has also been started in 10 places. More such facilities will be provided depending on the need in each locality, the minister added.

