15 DMK district may get new secretaries in Tamil Nadu

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the DMK has invited application for 72 district secretary posts and several other district-level posts, hectic parleys have started within the ruling party. According to senior party sources, at least 15 district secretaries may be replaced with new faces. Applications can be submitted along with Rs 25,000 fee at the party headquarters for district secretary polls between September 22 and 25.

District secretaries play an important role in DMK party affairs and their inputs are taken into consideration by the party leadership while choosing candidates for assembly and parliament elections.

According to sources, the 15th intraparty elections, which commenced on February 21, 2020, have been dragging on for more than two years due to the pandemic and assembly and local body polls. In the meantime, the party high-command had also carved out more district units. The DMK now has 72 district units, seven more than the last intraparty election.

As information started doing the rounds about the leadership’s intention to replace at least 15 district secretaries or in-charges with new ones, intense lobbying began within the party to bag the coveted posts. While the incumbents want to retain their posts, many district-level second-rung leaders too are eyeing the posts. To bolster their case, some aspirants have started arguing that ministers should not be allowed to hold district secretary posts since they wouldn’t pay enough attention to party affairs.

‘Move to prevent power centres’

But supporters of ministers counter it saying when ministers also hold district secretary posts it helps them to address the demands of party cadre better. It would also help stop emergence of multiple power centres within the party and ensure unity in party affairs in the districts, they said.

According to sources, as several youth wing functionaries have started the spade work to get the support of State party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, the incumbents are feeling the heat. “In intraparty election, a few districts will see change of guard based on performance of functionaries and their influence among party workers. The postings would be finalised only based on the support of party voters. The leadership will accept the outcome of the polls,” a functionary said.

