705 paediatric fever cases reported in Puducherry, Karaikal 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  As the Union Territory is witnessing a spike in the number of fever cases in children, around 705 cases were reported in Puducherry and Karaikal on Sunday, the Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr G Sriramulu said. A total of 50 children were admitted in government hospitals in both regions.

Around 680 pediatric cases were reported in Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children Hospital in Puducherry and 42 admitted. Around 25 children have been attended to Government General Hospital, Karaikal and eight admitted on Sunday, the statement added.

In total, 197 children remain hospitalised in Puducherry GH, while 20 remain admitted in Karaikal, said the director. Even private hospitals and clinics are witnessing a rise in the number of fever cases.
 

