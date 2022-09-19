Custodial death: Family refuses to accept body in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The family of Thangapandian, who allegedly died due to custodial torture, refused to accept his body even on Sunday. The postmortem was conducted in the presence of Judge Muthu Esakki at the Virudhunagar Government Hospital on Saturday. The kin are demanding a government job of one of the family members and punishing those responsible immediately, before they accept the body.

Sources said Thangapandian (32) from Sembatti was caught by the public from MTR Nagar in Arupukottai for trespassing and impersonating a police officer, and handed over to the police. During investigation, it was revealed that he had some mental illness and was admitted to a hospital for psychiatric treatment. Thangapandian was taken into police custody again on Tuesday night for interrogation and later admitted at the hospital. He later died.

On Wednesday, the kin of the deceased staged a protest alleging that police tortured him. During peace talks, they demanded autopsy under the supervision of a judge and family members, government job for one of the deceased’s family member. “The case is likely to be transferred to CB-CID,” said sources.

