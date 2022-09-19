Home States Tamil Nadu

Got ‘gift card’ call from boss? Say no

Fraudsters have come up with a new method to cheat people by impersonating as their senior officers and demanding gift cards worth thousands of rupees.

Published: 19th September 2022 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

express illustration

By Gautham Selvarajan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Fraudsters have come up with a new method to cheat people by impersonating as their senior officers and demanding gift cards worth thousands of rupees. The value of these gift cards ranges anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 and the victims include even senior police officers.

Termed ‘boss scam’, it first came to light in Chennai in July when a fraudster attempted to swindle money from corporation zonal officers of Ambattur, Kodambakkam, Adyar, and Sholinganallur by sending them a message seeking Amazon gift cards from a WhatsApp number that had Mayor R Priya’s picture as the display picture. The scammer told the officers that she was in an important meeting and unable to buy the cards herself. The officers were told they would be paid soon.

Sensing something amiss, the officers checked with the mayor’s office and discovered that no such message had been sent. The city police is investigating the matter and recently issued a statement cautioning the public, government employees in particular, to not fall for such messages from unknown sources. 

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official of the cyber crime wing said that six such cases had so far been registered in the city and that the maximum amount lost was Rs 50,000. In August, the officer said, a scammer, pretending to be a serving IAS officer, contacted a medical officer and demanded Amazon gift cards worth Rs 50,000. The medical officer bought the card and send it to the scammer. Only after contacting the IAS officer did he find out that it had been a scam. 

“Identities of almost all district collectors have been used by the fraudsters. They are now targeting other IAS, IPS and railway officers. The main reason is that the contact numbers of some of their subordinates are available on government websites.” The scammers also explain victims how to buy these cards. 

In August, after a senior police officer in Tirunelveli was duped of Rs 7.5 lakh by a Nigerian claiming to be TN DGP, a video was released by DGP Sylendra Babu explaining the modus operandi of such scams and asking the public to stay alert. He told them to contact 1122 or 100 if they suspect they have been scammed. They can also lodge a complaint on Kaval Udhavi app.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gift cards boss scam swindle
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp