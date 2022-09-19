Kanniyakumari Congress president refutes BJP, says did not damage PM's photo

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Refuting the BJP's allegation that some Congress workers damaged a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kanniyakumari during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress Kanniyakumari East District President KT Uthayam said no party worker did anything of the sort. "Our cadre follow the teachings of MK Gandhi, K Kamaraj and Jawaharlal Nehru. We will never depart from the principle of Ahimsa," he told TNIE on Sunday. "Our leader Rahul Gandhi had instructed us to follow utmost discipline during the foot march. Congress workers have also been making way for vehicular traffic while the yatra is underway. The party has now received a renewed sense of spirit and energy owing to this nationwide rally, Uthayam added. A few days ago, BJP leader and Union Minister VK Singh had claimed during a press meet in Nagercoil that Congress workers damaged a photo of the Prime Minister in Kanniyakumari. "A plaque with the PM's photo near the bridge at Narikulam, which was inaugurated by Narendra Modi in 2019, was damaged by them," he had alleged.