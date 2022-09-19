Home States Tamil Nadu

Kanniyakumari Congress president refutes BJP, says did not damage PM's photo

"Our leader Rahul Gandhi had instructed us to follow utmost discipline during the foot march.

Published: 19th September 2022 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI:  Refuting the BJP's allegation that some Congress workers damaged a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kanniyakumari during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress Kanniyakumari East District President KT Uthayam said no party worker did anything of the sort. "Our cadre follow the teachings of MK Gandhi, K Kamaraj and Jawaharlal Nehru. We will never depart from the principle of Ahimsa," he told TNIE on Sunday.

"Our leader Rahul Gandhi had instructed us to follow utmost discipline during the foot march. Congress workers have also been making way for vehicular traffic while the yatra is underway. The party has now received a renewed sense of spirit and energy owing to this nationwide rally, Uthayam added.

A few days ago, BJP leader and Union Minister VK Singh had claimed during a press meet in Nagercoil that Congress workers damaged a photo of the Prime Minister in Kanniyakumari. "A plaque with the PM's photo near the bridge at Narikulam, which was inaugurated by Narendra Modi in 2019, was damaged by them," he had alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Kanniyakumari PM's photo
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp