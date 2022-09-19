Monthly stipend for Puducherry ITI students enhanced from Rs 150 to Rs 500

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy said the monthly stipend for students of government Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) will be increased from Rs 150 to Rs 500. The stipend for students from scheduled caste communities will be increased from Rs 170 to Rs 1,000.

The announcement was made at the Graduation Ceremony organised by the Department of Labour for ITI students at Kamban Kalai Arangam on Saturday evening. Students should simultaneously work hard with commitment to develop their skills, the CM said.

According to Rangasamy, now, all government ITIs in Puducherry have smart classrooms and new workshops with modern technology, set up with financial assistance from the Central and State governments. A computer centre will be set up to conduct examinations in the ITIs. "The government has the responsibility of creating employment for graduates. Initiatives have been taken to attract new investors to Puducherry, which will throw up opportunities for the trained youngsters," he added.

In accordance with the Centre's instructions, the graduation day had been organised on Vishwakarma Day, the celebration of the divine architect. The Chief Minister distributed degrees to the students of nine government ITIs and five ones.

Government Secretary, Labour Muthamma welcomed the gathering. Speaker of Puducherry Legislative Assembly R Selvam, Labour Minister Chandirapriyanka, MLA Anibal Kennedy, Department officers participated.

