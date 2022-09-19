Home States Tamil Nadu

Owners leaving cattle on streets will be fined up to Rs 5,000: Tiruchy corporation

Intensifying its drive against stray cattle menace, the city corporation has decided to make violators cough up a fine of up to Rs 5,000 per head of cattle to get it back.

Published: 19th September 2022 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

Stray cattle seized by city corporation officials being transported in special vehicle at Vayalur Road in Tiruchy on Sunday | MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Intensifying its drive against stray cattle menace, the city corporation has decided to make violators cough up a fine of up to Rs 5,000 per head of cattle to get it back. Should such owners fail to make the payment, the animals would be auctioned off, it warned.

"We will house all the seized head of cattle at the (dedicated) shelter in Konakkarai. Four workers are allotted to take care of the seized animals there. We have also made arrangements for providing water and fodder for the seized strays.

We would release them only after collecting the fine. If the owner fails to pay the fine within a week’s time, we would auction them off," a senior official said. It was only last week that the corporation organised a drive against stray cattle menace.

The seized strays were, however, released on payment of a fine of Rs 500. Following the civic body recently constituting a ten-member team and allotting a modified vehicle with a foldable ramp for catching stray cattle, as many as 10 head of cattle were seized from Vayalur Road alone on Sunday morning.

With sources mentioning the target for the day as up to 30 head of cattle, officials informed that the drive would continue even at night. The move has come in for appreciation among city residents. "I am glad that the corporation has started seizing stray cattle from city streets. The movement of these animals through the busy roads had caused several accidents.

The corporation should therefore continue the drive on a regular basis. I also appreciate the corporation for using a spacious vehicle with a foldable ramp for transporting the head of cattle. It ensures better transport conditions for them," said Keerthika Sundar, a resident who witnessed the drive on Vayalur Road. Recollecting the civic body as having conducted similar drives earlier, Renjith P of KK Nagar said,

“Earlier, though the corporation planned collection of fines as high as Rs 10,000, the seized head of cattle were released for a nominal amount. Officials took such a decision after getting a lot of requests from cattle owners.

We hope the current administration does not commit such mistakes and auctions off the animals if the owners fail to pay up." Senior officials asserted that the corporation will not release seized strays without collecting fine. We would also ensure that the owners don’t let loose the animals again. If they repeat the offence, we would take stern action, an official said.

