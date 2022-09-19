PWD awaiting G.O. to hold public hearing on pen statue

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the expert committee under the Union Environment Ministry granted terms of reference to the proposed pen monument for former chief minister M Karunanidhi, the Public Works Department (PWD) is all set to rework the proposal based on suggestions from the panel. It is, however, waiting for a G.O for the same.

The recommendations given by the appraisal committee for coastal regulation zone include an environmental impact assessment report, public hearings, a risk assessment study with a disaster management plan, and crowd management and emergency evacuation plan during natural calamities, a senior PWD official told TNIE.

The panel recommended a public hearing because fisherfolk in the coastal area may be affected in future. The public hearing should have adequate representatives, including those from fisherfolk communities. For this, the PWD was yet to receive any order. The statue is envisaged as a tribute to Karunanidhi for his contributions to Tamil literature.

137-fOOt tall Statue

The 137-foot tall pen statue will be built at Rs 81 crore on the Marina in Chennai

It is likely to be connected by a bridge from Karunanidhi’s memorial

On March 22 this year, TN government sought permission from the panel to build the statue

