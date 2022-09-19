Home States Tamil Nadu

Six killed, two injured as lorry mows down private bus passengers in Tamil Nadu's Salem 

Police sources said the accident took place around 11.55pm when  the private bus halted on the roadside to pick up passengers. 

Published: 19th September 2022 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 03:30 AM

Road Accident, Road Crash

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

SALEM:  Six people, including three of a family, died and two others were injured when a tipper lorry mowed down a group of passengers loading their luggage into a Chennai-bound bus on Salem-Chennai National Highway near Pethanaickenpalayam town panchayat office in Salem late on Saturday. 

Victims were loading luggage
into the bus when the lorry hit them | Express

The deceased were identified as G Thirunavukkarasu, 61, a resident of Kal Ottar Street in Pethanaickenpalayam, his wife Vijaya, 55, and son Ravikumar, 41; T Senthilvelan, 46, of Aragalur, M Subramani, 40, of Kothambadi, and R Deepan, 25, assistant driver of the bus and resident of Kallupatti. M Matheswari, 57, and her son Jayaprakash, 40, of Thulukkanur in Attur suffered injuries. Police sources said the accident took place around 11.55pm when  the private bus halted on the roadside to pick up passengers. 

As some passengers were loading their luggage into the storage area of the bus, a speeding tipper lorry from Salem bound for Attur rammed the bus on the right side and mowed down the passengers, sources said. A police officer said, “Five people died on the spot. A team from the Ethappur police rescued three people and sent them to Salem GH for treatment. While Vijaya died on the way, two others are under treatment.’’

District Collector S Karmegam and Salem police SP Sree Abhinav visited the spot. S Karmegam said, “Adequate steps are being taken to prevent road accidents. in Salem district. Accidents happen primarily because of violation of rules and carelessness of drivers. Vehicles should not be parked on roads for any reason. Strict action will be initiated against violators. Orders have been issued to place warning boards at accident-prone areas.” The Ethappur police have arrested R Karthik, 30, lorry driver, and R Parameshwaran, 50, bus driver, under various sections. A probe is on. 

