Home States Tamil Nadu

Thattukadai: E-waste is gold!

The New Indian Express' reporters on the spicy happenings across Tamil Nadu in the week that was.

Published: 19th September 2022 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

ILLUSTRATION : sourav roy

ILLUSTRATION : sourav roy

By Express News Service

‘Cop’ing up with mamool
Ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s inauguration of the CM’s breakfast scheme at Adhimoolam Corporation Primary School in Madurai on Thursday, police personnel had occupied the school premises citing security reasons. Some of them, wanting to make the most out of the event, soon started collecting money from the school teachers to buy water bottles and meet their ‘other expenses’. A few who called themselves journalists, too, latched onto the opportunity and demanded money from the teachers. Not wanting to put their school’s greatest event or their job in jeopardy, the teachers paid the mamool from their own pockets. It’s an unwritten law to lend money to the media and police when they demand, they told TNIE.

Take it easy, V-C
During a recent visit to Madurai Kamaraj University, K Ponmudy, the higher education minister, made it clear that the State government follows a two-language system. Addressing the gathering, he said Tamil was enough for one to survive in the State, but knowing an international language like English would come handy in other States and abroad. The minister went on to say that learning Hindi, Sanskrit or any other language was, however, not required. He then gave a sly look to the MKU Vice-Chancellor J Kumar and said, in a lighter vein, “Now, the V-C would be anxious how the chancellor would react to this.”

Art of keeping them on toes
In a recent event held by the education department in Chennai, three State ministers were invited. Since PK Sekar Babu was running late and the organisers could not begin the award distribution until he arrived, Anbil Mahesh asked Dindigul Leoni, chairman of Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, if he could stretch his speech and cover up the delay. Being a famous orator, Leoni comfortably went on for another 20 minutes, and then, made the revelation to the audience — the ‘secret’ behind his unusually long speech.

E-waste is gold!
Villagers of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts have been protesting against illegal burning of electronic waste at open places, that are being brought from Kerala, for the past few years. Despite repeated complaints, the menace has continued unabated. A top cop tells TNIE that unless some honest police personnel are posted at the Puliyarai checkpost, e-waste from across the border will continue to be smuggled in. The checkpost is like a honeycomb, and cops fight with each other to get posted there. “They collect up to Rs 2,000 from each waste-laden truck from Kerala, and a share goes to their bosses. Two such personnel have invested a huge amount in gold and land,” he adds.

(Contributed by Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam, KV Navya and Thinakaran Rajamani. Compiled by Maneesh T)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin breakfast scheme E-waste Madurai Kamaraj University
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp