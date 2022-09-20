Home States Tamil Nadu

Anaikulam villagers oppose establishment of sand quarry

Concerned over the establishment of a sand quarry at Kundaru, residents of Anaikulam in Thiruchuli petitioned the district collector J Meghanath Reddy to stop the project.

File photo of lorries at a river sand quarry | Express

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Concerned over the establishment of a sand quarry at Kundaru, residents of Anaikulam in Thiruchuli petitioned the district collector J Meghanath Reddy to stop the project. Sources said Kundaru is the source of water for many nearby villages, such as Aanaikulam, Annalakshmipuram, Nandhakulam, and Valayapatti.

 "We use the water for agriculture as well. A similar project 10 years ago during the AIADMK government was dropped following the intervention of current Minister for Industries, Thangam Thennarasu," they added. S Lakshmi (60), a resident of Anaikulam, said they are already facing water scarcity in the region and the sand quarry would make the situation worse. 

V Venkatesh Kumar (40), who submitted the petition, said the collector has asked the Aruppukottai RDO to submit a report on the matter for further action.

