Home States Tamil Nadu

Caste discrimination: Only seven students turn up at school in Panjakulam

AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran condemned the practice of untouchability among school students in Panjakulam.

Published: 20th September 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: 16 out of 23 students studying at Panjakulam Panchayat Union Primary School did not turn up for classes on Monday. A video in which the SC community students were denied snacks by a shopkeeper from the Yadava community had gone viral on Friday.

According to officials from the School Education Department, 12 students from SC, 10 students from BC and one student from MBC communities study at the school. Tenkasi Chief Educational Officer M Kabeer refuted claims that SC students are being discriminated and not provided with benches to sit.

Meanwhile, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran condemned the practice of untouchability among school students in Panjakulam.

Sweet gesture
Activists from Madurai have sent by courier five kg of snacks for the SC children. Hakkim, an activist, said caste atrocities were still prevalent in many villages. The State government should form a committee to identify villages where discrimination still prevail. “We bought snacks from different community people running shops. The snacks include muruku, mixture, halwa and laddu,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panjakulam SC community Caste discrimination
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp