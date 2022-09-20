Caste discrimination: Only seven students turn up at school in Panjakulam

By Express News Service

TENKASI: 16 out of 23 students studying at Panjakulam Panchayat Union Primary School did not turn up for classes on Monday. A video in which the SC community students were denied snacks by a shopkeeper from the Yadava community had gone viral on Friday.

According to officials from the School Education Department, 12 students from SC, 10 students from BC and one student from MBC communities study at the school. Tenkasi Chief Educational Officer M Kabeer refuted claims that SC students are being discriminated and not provided with benches to sit.

Meanwhile, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran condemned the practice of untouchability among school students in Panjakulam.

Sweet gesture

Activists from Madurai have sent by courier five kg of snacks for the SC children. Hakkim, an activist, said caste atrocities were still prevalent in many villages. The State government should form a committee to identify villages where discrimination still prevail. “We bought snacks from different community people running shops. The snacks include muruku, mixture, halwa and laddu,” he said.

