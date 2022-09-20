Centre gets notice on plea over ‘measuring’ convicts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued a notice to the Union government on a petition challenging certain sections of the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022, which provides for recording body measurements of arrested persons and convicts. The petition said these sections affect fundamental rights of citizens and give uncontrolled powers to the police.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sunder Mohan issued the notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs and legislative department of the Ministry of Law and Justice, and directed them to file a reply in six weeks.

The petitioner, V Adarsh, of Chennai, prayed for declaring Sections 2 (1) (a) (iii), 2 (1) (b), 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 of the Act as unconstitutional, illegal and void as they violate the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19(1) (a), 20(3) and 21 of the Constitution.

Saying that as per Section 2(1) (b) of the Act, ‘measurements’ include, inter alia, iris and retina scan, physical and biological samples, and their analysis and behavioural attributes of convicts and those arrested for punishable offences, he pointed out that the Act does not define ‘physical samples’, ‘biological samples’, ‘analysis’ or ‘behavioural attributes’. Section 3 of the Act gives excessive discretion to the police, he said.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued a notice to the Union government on a petition challenging certain sections of the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022, which provides for recording body measurements of arrested persons and convicts. The petition said these sections affect fundamental rights of citizens and give uncontrolled powers to the police. The first bench of Acting Chief Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sunder Mohan issued the notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs and legislative department of the Ministry of Law and Justice, and directed them to file a reply in six weeks. The petitioner, V Adarsh, of Chennai, prayed for declaring Sections 2 (1) (a) (iii), 2 (1) (b), 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 of the Act as unconstitutional, illegal and void as they violate the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19(1) (a), 20(3) and 21 of the Constitution. Saying that as per Section 2(1) (b) of the Act, ‘measurements’ include, inter alia, iris and retina scan, physical and biological samples, and their analysis and behavioural attributes of convicts and those arrested for punishable offences, he pointed out that the Act does not define ‘physical samples’, ‘biological samples’, ‘analysis’ or ‘behavioural attributes’. Section 3 of the Act gives excessive discretion to the police, he said.