Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre gets notice on plea over ‘measuring’ convicts

The petition said these sections affect fundamental rights of citizens and give uncontrolled powers to the police.

Published: 20th September 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued a notice to the Union government on a petition challenging certain sections of the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022, which provides for recording body measurements of arrested persons and convicts. The petition said these sections affect fundamental rights of citizens and give uncontrolled powers to the police.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sunder Mohan issued the notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs and legislative department of the Ministry of Law and Justice, and directed them to file a reply in six weeks.

The petitioner, V Adarsh, of Chennai, prayed for declaring Sections 2 (1) (a) (iii), 2 (1) (b), 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 of the Act as unconstitutional, illegal and void as they violate the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19(1) (a), 20(3) and 21 of the Constitution.

Saying that as per Section 2(1) (b) of the Act, ‘measurements’ include, inter alia, iris and retina scan, physical and biological samples, and their analysis and behavioural attributes of convicts and those arrested for punishable offences, he pointed out that the Act does not define ‘physical  samples’, ‘biological samples’, ‘analysis’ or ‘behavioural attributes’. Section 3 of the Act gives excessive discretion to the police, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp