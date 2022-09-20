Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Eatery, tourists dumping waste in Valankulam lake

Published: 20th September 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As part of Smart City Project mission, several water bodies across the city are being revamped. Among them, beautification works have been taken up in Ukkadam Valankulam at the cost of Rs 65.93 crore. 

With majority of the works completed, boating service and a couple of restaurants were inaugurated in one portion of the lake recently. However, one of the eateries near the TTDC’s Boating service ticket counter is dumping garbage and food waste in the water body. Also, people visiting the spot have started throwing waste in the open.

“Many people are being irresponsible and have been littering the area. Although the lack of enough bins is a reason, people can carry the garbage along with them and dispose it after they spot a bin,” said Dhivya, an environmentalist, adding, “The civic body must take action against the eateries which have dumped the garbage in the water body. The officials must inspect the place regularly and ensure the restaurants dispose of their waste safely.”

When inquired about it, CCMC Commissioner, M Prathap told TNIE, “The officials have been told to visit the spot and check on the incident immediately. The garbage has been cleared now. Also, the eateries have been ordered not to use disposable plates and are told to use only melamine plates. More dustbins are also set to be installed in the area to avoid littering.”

Since it’s the first time, a strict warning has been given to the eateries. If they are found guilty the next time, hefty fines will be imposed against them, Prathap added.

TAGS
Valankulam lake Coimbatore
