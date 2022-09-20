Home States Tamil Nadu

Dindigul: Woman refuses to rent out flat to SC person, booked

Police said the SC man, A Madurai Veeran of Arasapillaipatti village, approached caste Hindu couple Lakshmi and Velusamy on September 14 for renting a building flat owned by the couple.

Published: 20th September 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Ottanchatram police have booked a caste Hindu woman under sections of the SC/ST Act for allegedly refusing to rent out a flat to a person from Scheduled Caste (SC) community in Naiyakanur village. Police said the SC man, A Madurai Veeran of Arasapillaipatti village, approached caste Hindu couple Lakshmi and Velusamy on September 14 for renting a building flat owned by the couple.

"The couple took Madurai Veeran and two others who accompanied him to the flat, and were having a conversation when Lakshmi sought details of Madurai Veeran's community. When she learnt of his background, she refused to rent out the flat to him and claimed that her family deity would be offended if she did so," police said.

VCK district functionary Johnson Christopher, one of the two men who had accompanied Madurai Veeran, said the woman had told them that the flat wouldn't be given to persons from ST, Muslim and Christian backgrounds also. "Velusamy runs a vegetable wholesale stall at the Ottanchatram market. He has earned lakhs of rupees as profit owing to the labour of SC people, but his wife can't rent out a house to those from the community. This mindset has to first change," Christopher said.

Following a complaint from Madurai Veeran, Lakshmi has been booked under sections of the SC/ST Act. She was not at the house when police went there for inquiries and efforts are on to nab her. Meanwhile, a video conversation purported to be that of Lakshmi's is going viral on social media.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scheduled Caste SC/ST Act Dindigul
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp