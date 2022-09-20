DMK deputy gen secy Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan quits politics

By PTI

ERODE: DMK deputy general secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan on Tuesday announced her decision to quit her post and from the party.

The 75-year-old Jagadeesan, who represented Tiruchengode constituency in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009, was Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the same period, also said she was ending her over four-decade stint in active politics.

In a statement, she said she had informed DMK president M K Stalin about it on August 29. "I submitted my resignation to party president M K Stalin on August 29. I am quitting the DMK and also from active politics," she added.

Jagadeesan said she was happy Stalin, who took the DMK to victory in the Assembly elections in the state in 2021 and assumed office as Chief Minister was being appreciated for his good work.

"I am happy that our chief minister M K Stalin is being appreciated across the country for the good work he is doing for the state and the party," Jagadeesan said. She had contested the 2021 Assembly elections from Modakurichi constituency, but was defeated by BJP's C Saraswathy.

Jagadeesan had joined the DMK in 1980 after quitting the AIADMK. She had served as a Minister in the government led by M Karunanidhi from 1989 to 1991. She had also served as a Minister in the government headed by late chief minister M G Ramachandran from 1977 to 1980.

ERODE: DMK deputy general secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan on Tuesday announced her decision to quit her post and from the party. The 75-year-old Jagadeesan, who represented Tiruchengode constituency in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009, was Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the same period, also said she was ending her over four-decade stint in active politics. In a statement, she said she had informed DMK president M K Stalin about it on August 29. "I submitted my resignation to party president M K Stalin on August 29. I am quitting the DMK and also from active politics," she added. Jagadeesan said she was happy Stalin, who took the DMK to victory in the Assembly elections in the state in 2021 and assumed office as Chief Minister was being appreciated for his good work. "I am happy that our chief minister M K Stalin is being appreciated across the country for the good work he is doing for the state and the party," Jagadeesan said. She had contested the 2021 Assembly elections from Modakurichi constituency, but was defeated by BJP's C Saraswathy. Jagadeesan had joined the DMK in 1980 after quitting the AIADMK. She had served as a Minister in the government led by M Karunanidhi from 1989 to 1991. She had also served as a Minister in the government headed by late chief minister M G Ramachandran from 1977 to 1980.