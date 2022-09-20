Home States Tamil Nadu

Durai Murugan distributes 118 bicycles to school students in Ranipet

Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan distributed 118 free bicycles to students of the government higher secondary school at Lalapet in Ranipet on Monday.

Published: 20th September 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

DMK general secretary Durai Murugan

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan distributed 118 free bicycles to students of the government higher secondary school at Lalapet in Ranipet on Monday.

Collector D Baskara Pandian, MLAs, and local body representatives were present on the occasion. In another event, the minister inaugurated a panchayat office which was constructed at a cost of `19.72 lakh at Seekarajapuram in Walajah Panchayat Union, official sources said.

The Collector received petitions from the public during a grievance meeting held at the Collectorate. As many as 228 petitions were received which were forwarded to respective departments, the sources said.

Meanwhile in Vellore, Collector P Kumaravel Pandian issued warnings that youngsters should not take bath in water bodies. Lakes, rivers and other water bodies here were witnessing high inflow due to other water bodies in spate at Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, due to the south west monsoon rains.

Panidan, in a press release, said parents should not allow their children near the Palar River.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranipet Durai Murugan
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp