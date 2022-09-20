Durai Murugan distributes 118 bicycles to school students in Ranipet

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan distributed 118 free bicycles to students of the government higher secondary school at Lalapet in Ranipet on Monday. Collector D Baskara Pandian, MLAs, and local body representatives were present on the occasion. In another event, the minister inaugurated a panchayat office which was constructed at a cost of `19.72 lakh at Seekarajapuram in Walajah Panchayat Union, official sources said. The Collector received petitions from the public during a grievance meeting held at the Collectorate. As many as 228 petitions were received which were forwarded to respective departments, the sources said. Meanwhile in Vellore, Collector P Kumaravel Pandian issued warnings that youngsters should not take bath in water bodies. Lakes, rivers and other water bodies here were witnessing high inflow due to other water bodies in spate at Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, due to the south west monsoon rains. Panidan, in a press release, said parents should not allow their children near the Palar River.