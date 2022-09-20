Home States Tamil Nadu

Education department to rate impact of Illam Thedi Kalvi in TN

Invites tenders from private companies to conduct the assessment across 2L centres

Published: 20th September 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

An Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteer teaching students at Kodambakkam in Chennai on Monday | KARTHIK SARAN

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The school education department will soon conduct an impact assessment survey of the Illam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) scheme, an initiative that was touted as the largest volunteer-based door-to-door education programme to bridge the learning g ap caused due to the pandemic.

The department has invited tenders from private firms to conduct the assessment. ITK has more than two lakh volunteers in two lakh centres across 92,000 habitations of the State. Volunteers impart daily lessons for Classes 1 to 8 in Tamil, English, Maths, Science, Social Science and Environmental Studies after school for 1.5 hours (between 5 pm and 7 pm).

Improvement in learning outcomes of the students and factors behind the participation of volunteers will be assessed. Students’ progress and learning competencies in Tamil, Maths and English in Classes 3, 5 and 8 and improvement in their reading and writing skills will be assessed, apart from the initiative’s impact on the existing school systems in terms of retention, absenteeism, enrolment and others.

For assessing the learning outcomes, National Achievement Survey 2021 will be taken as the baseline data. The department will also study and document the perceptions of the volunteer community and parents’ engagement and empowerment, specifically for women volunteers. It will be conducted for a period of eight months from October 2022 to April 2023.

School education officials working for the scheme said that the impact assessment is being done to ensure that the drawbacks of the scheme are corrected and the scheme is continued. “The scheme will be continued to ensure supplemental education is provided to the students,” said an official.

However, several teachers opined that the scheme has become irrelevant as regular classes resumed. “It is difficult to maintain the momentum of the volunteer-based training programmes and the government should instead take steps to improve the quality of education provided in schools. It is also unnecessary to teach the students the same subject again for another 90 minutes,” said a government school teacher, on condition of anonymity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Illam Thedi Kalvi Tamil Nadu
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp