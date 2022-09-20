Four arrested for attempted murder in Gingee

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Four people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly attempting to murder a man over a business dispute on September 13 in Gingee. A 17-year-old youngster was also detained in connection with the incident. Search is on for one other, and two bikes were seized.

According to sources from Valathi police station, K Rajaram (40) of Kalaingar Nagar was assaulted by a gang on September 13, while riding on his bike on Melmalayanur. While he managed to escape by boarding an oncoming bus, he sustained severe head injuries. He was admitted to Gingee Government Hospital and is still currently undergoing treatment.

Police said the attack was masterminded by history-sheeter P Selvam (30) of Melmalayanur. Selvam had been running an illegal bar on Valathi road at Melmalayanur for 10 years and was irked after Rajaram opened another bar nearby a few months ago. He roped in N Goutham (27) of Chinnakalapet, B Mani (21), G Thomas (22) of Periyakalapet, and a 17-year-old into the plan to murder his competitor, said police.

Based on a complaint from Rajaram, a case was filed. While police launched a hunt for Selvam, he absconded and on Sunday, he was arrested. According to police , Selvam was arrested in a robbery case in 2015. When he was at the Cuddalore Central Prison, he befriended Goutham, a fellow inmate. "Goutham came to Melmalayanur with his associates to murder Rajaram but failed ," added police source.

The four accused were remanded in Cuddalore Central prison, while the minor was sent to juvenile detention home.

