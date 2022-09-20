Home States Tamil Nadu

Govt not just run by four people, but by all who give good advice: Stalin

This is the government that proves the words of Arignar Anna that all citizens are kings of this country.”

Published: 20th September 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin at the State-level conference of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled & Caregivers on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dismissing the charge of AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami that at least four chief ministers, including MK Stalin, are running the DMK government, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said, “This government is run by all those who render good advice.

This is the government that proves the words of Arignar Anna that all citizens are kings of this country.”
The chief minister said this at the State-level conference of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled & Caregivers (TARATDAC) at Maraimalai Nagar.

Making a veiled attack on the AIADMK for staging demonstrations against the government, Stalin said, “Those who had remained unconcerned about the people are now unleashing rumours about the DMK government. But people have understood their ploy.”

Pointing to CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan, who was also at the event, Stalin said, “Balakrishnan has been giving advice to this government, and considering its value, we have been implementing it. So, the DMK government is providing good governance on behalf of all sections of people. This government need not be considered the government of a particular party. It is the government of a race. This government is not like that of the AIADMK regime, which lacked wisdom.”

The chief minister said he would not forget the demands of the differently-abled and all of them would be fulfilled depending on the financial situation. Giving a list of welfare measures implemented by the DMK government so far, Stalin said for the disabled alone, schemes worth Rs 759 crore have been implemented so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin AIADMK DMK Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp