Govt not just run by four people, but by all who give good advice: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dismissing the charge of AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami that at least four chief ministers, including MK Stalin, are running the DMK government, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said, “This government is run by all those who render good advice.

This is the government that proves the words of Arignar Anna that all citizens are kings of this country.”

The chief minister said this at the State-level conference of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled & Caregivers (TARATDAC) at Maraimalai Nagar.

Making a veiled attack on the AIADMK for staging demonstrations against the government, Stalin said, “Those who had remained unconcerned about the people are now unleashing rumours about the DMK government. But people have understood their ploy.”

Pointing to CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan, who was also at the event, Stalin said, “Balakrishnan has been giving advice to this government, and considering its value, we have been implementing it. So, the DMK government is providing good governance on behalf of all sections of people. This government need not be considered the government of a particular party. It is the government of a race. This government is not like that of the AIADMK regime, which lacked wisdom.”

The chief minister said he would not forget the demands of the differently-abled and all of them would be fulfilled depending on the financial situation. Giving a list of welfare measures implemented by the DMK government so far, Stalin said for the disabled alone, schemes worth Rs 759 crore have been implemented so far.

