Kallakurichi: Renovation at the Sakthi Matriculation School in Kaniyamoor commences

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: Under police protection and official supervision, renovation work began at the Sakthi Matriculation School in Kaniyamoor on Monday, which had been vandalised in riots sparked in connection with the death of a Class 12 girl in July.

This comes after Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath permitted the school management to finish repairs within 45 days under supervision by district administration and police. The Collector's instructions were based on the Madras High Court's order after the institute requested permission to begin renovation. As initial steps, damaged infrastructure and garbage were cleared from the premises.

Nearly 400 people were arrested in connection with riots at the school on July 17. Five including the school correspondent, secretary, principal and two teachers had been arrested but were later released on bail.

The riots were sparked by the death of a Class 12 girl on July 13. While her parents alleged she was murdered, the school management claimed she died by suicide. The case had been handed over to CB-CID and a Special Investigation Team had also been formed to investigate the case.

