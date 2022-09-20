Home States Tamil Nadu

Man demands plastic ban, gets receipt for 'reopen Sterlite' petition during grievance meet

"However, the official concerned gave me a receipt regarding the reopening of the Sterlite plant, which is condemnable," he said.

Published: 20th September 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

The Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi (Photo | EPS)

The Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: An activist who demanded action against the use of plastic bags, during the grievance meet on Monday, was shocked when he received a receipt stating that he sought the reopening of the Sterlite Copper plant. In the petition, P Balakrishnan, requested action against traders for selling plastic bags, referring to an incident where 10 lorries had to be brought in to transport plastic waste from the seashore. "However, the official concerned gave me a receipt regarding the reopening of the Sterlite plant, which is condemnable," he said.

In another petition,  Thuraiyur village residents urged the district administration to take immediate action against an encroachment, which is allegedly stalling a waste water drain project for over a decade. Residents from the North street, Pasumpon Nagar said a bathroom constructed by a person in the village was hindering a drainage project sanctioned at a cost of Rs 6.5 lakh.

"The encroachment is causing water stagnation and spreading diseases. It should be removed to construct the drainage and action should be taken against the encroacher," the villagers said in the petition and warned of a protest.

Meanwhile, Mahatma Gandhi daily market all traders association in Tiruchendur submitted a petition seeking permission to resume power supply and remove the tin sheets blocking entrance to the market due to the construction of a new building for the market. Tiruchendur municipality had urged traders to relocate close to a cremation ground, which the traders refused.

"Being close to the cremation ground, the buyers and public refuse to come to the market. Water gets stagnated during the rainy season since it is closer to the sea", the petition read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
plastic ban Sterlite plant
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp