Man demands plastic ban, gets receipt for 'reopen Sterlite' petition during grievance meet

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: An activist who demanded action against the use of plastic bags, during the grievance meet on Monday, was shocked when he received a receipt stating that he sought the reopening of the Sterlite Copper plant. In the petition, P Balakrishnan, requested action against traders for selling plastic bags, referring to an incident where 10 lorries had to be brought in to transport plastic waste from the seashore. "However, the official concerned gave me a receipt regarding the reopening of the Sterlite plant, which is condemnable," he said. In another petition, Thuraiyur village residents urged the district administration to take immediate action against an encroachment, which is allegedly stalling a waste water drain project for over a decade. Residents from the North street, Pasumpon Nagar said a bathroom constructed by a person in the village was hindering a drainage project sanctioned at a cost of Rs 6.5 lakh. "The encroachment is causing water stagnation and spreading diseases. It should be removed to construct the drainage and action should be taken against the encroacher," the villagers said in the petition and warned of a protest. Meanwhile, Mahatma Gandhi daily market all traders association in Tiruchendur submitted a petition seeking permission to resume power supply and remove the tin sheets blocking entrance to the market due to the construction of a new building for the market. Tiruchendur municipality had urged traders to relocate close to a cremation ground, which the traders refused. "Being close to the cremation ground, the buyers and public refuse to come to the market. Water gets stagnated during the rainy season since it is closer to the sea", the petition read.