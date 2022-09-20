Home States Tamil Nadu

Plea challenging AIADMK polls junked by Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Monday rejected a civil suit filed by former MP KC Palanisamy challenging the election held for the posts of AIADMK coordinator and joint coordinator in 2021. 

Published: 20th September 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday rejected a civil suit filed by former MP KC Palanisamy challenging the election held for the posts of AIADMK coordinator and joint coordinator in 2021. 

Justice CV Karthikeyan rejected the suit while concurring with the arguments of senior counsel Vijay Narayan, appearing for the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, that the plaintiff had no locus standi since he was expelled from the party in 2018.

The former MP filed the suit in December 2021, days before the organisational polls to elect the coordinator and joint coordinator. He had sought an interim injunction restraining the respondents from going ahead with the polls slated for December 7, but the court, then, did not agree.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court AIADMK
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp