Plea challenging AIADMK polls junked by Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday rejected a civil suit filed by former MP KC Palanisamy challenging the election held for the posts of AIADMK coordinator and joint coordinator in 2021.

Justice CV Karthikeyan rejected the suit while concurring with the arguments of senior counsel Vijay Narayan, appearing for the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, that the plaintiff had no locus standi since he was expelled from the party in 2018.

The former MP filed the suit in December 2021, days before the organisational polls to elect the coordinator and joint coordinator. He had sought an interim injunction restraining the respondents from going ahead with the polls slated for December 7, but the court, then, did not agree.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday rejected a civil suit filed by former MP KC Palanisamy challenging the election held for the posts of AIADMK coordinator and joint coordinator in 2021. Justice CV Karthikeyan rejected the suit while concurring with the arguments of senior counsel Vijay Narayan, appearing for the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, that the plaintiff had no locus standi since he was expelled from the party in 2018. The former MP filed the suit in December 2021, days before the organisational polls to elect the coordinator and joint coordinator. He had sought an interim injunction restraining the respondents from going ahead with the polls slated for December 7, but the court, then, did not agree.