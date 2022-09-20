Puducherry school shut for three days after students clash

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: NKC Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kurusukuppam of Puducherry was closed temporarily after students and parents brawled on the campus, requiring the police and PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan (also the MLA of the area) to intervene and diffuse the situation.

The incident began when students of another school, Subramanya Bharathiar Government Girls Higher Secondary school, were shifted to NKC last week as their school buildings were being renovated. Around 130 Class 11 and 12 students of NKC were joined by 550 from Subramanya Bharathiar school.

As combined classes were being conducted, surplus teachers of NKC were shifted to other schools by the school education department. But this led to protests from NKC students on account of alleged discrimination against them by Subramania Bharathiar teachers.

On Thursday, Class 12 students of NKC staged a sitin dharna in front of the institution alleging a lack of academic care. Informed of the situation, parents also joined the students at the school. Soon, arguments broke out and the police were informed.

The Joint Director of School Education, Sivagami, rushed to the school and heard the grievances of the students and parents separately and advised students to return to classrooms. On returning to class on Monday, a physical fight broke out among students again, while the parents also joined in.

The PWD minister, who came to the school, advised the Education Department to close the school for three days, till a solution was found. The students have been sent home to study for the exams scheduled on September 22. As a security measure, police personnel have been posted on the campus.

