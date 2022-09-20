Home States Tamil Nadu

Raja’s remark: Hindu outfit calls for bandh

The Hindu Munnani has called for a bandh in Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday condemning MP A Raja’s alleged comments against Hinduism.

Hindu Munnani State President Kadeswara Subramaniam said its members staged a protest in Tiruppur on Monday condemning the DMK leader and will now be sending individual letters to President  Droupadi Murmu demanding Raja’s resignation.

“Raja has insulted the feelings of Hindu people by comparing them with prostitutes. He won as a Hindu from a constituency reserved for SC community. He would not have been able to contest if he was not a Hindu. However, recently Raja said he was not a Hindu and Hindus were Shudras and Shudras were sons of prostitutes. He is trying to create unrest among Hindus through such comments,” said Subramaniam.

