Home States Tamil Nadu

Seasonal fever cases on rise in Ramanathapuram

With above-normal rainfall lashing the region last month, fever cases are on the rise in Ramanathapuram district.

Published: 20th September 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

sick woman covid patient woman disease sick woman

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: With above-normal rainfall lashing the region last month, fever cases are on the rise in Ramanathapuram district. An average of 25-30 cases are being reported daily, prompting the health officials and authorities of local bodies to carry out grass root-level fever prevention measures to curb the formation of clusters in the district.

Though no dengue or H1N1 case has been reported recently, the number of fever cases crossed the 200-mark in just the last week. According to health department sources, as many as 221 persons were diagnosed with fever and hospitalised between September 12 and 19. Notably, over 67% of the cases are persons aged below 17. Also, 82 cases are children aged five years or below.

A senior official from the health department said, "No clusters have formed until now. Medical camps are being taken up across the district for preventing any fever outbreak, and block-level medical officials have been instructed to closely monitor the prevalence of fever cases in rural areas. Further, dengue breeding checking (DBC) workers have been deputed in all areas. 'Namma Ooru Super' initiative workers are also helping us to rid the district of mosquito-breeding spots."

Meanwhile, an official source from the Madurai city corporation told TNIE that streamlined fever-prevention measures are being carried out in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp