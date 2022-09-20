Seasonal fever cases on rise in Ramanathapuram

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: With above-normal rainfall lashing the region last month, fever cases are on the rise in Ramanathapuram district. An average of 25-30 cases are being reported daily, prompting the health officials and authorities of local bodies to carry out grass root-level fever prevention measures to curb the formation of clusters in the district.



Though no dengue or H1N1 case has been reported recently, the number of fever cases crossed the 200-mark in just the last week. According to health department sources, as many as 221 persons were diagnosed with fever and hospitalised between September 12 and 19. Notably, over 67% of the cases are persons aged below 17. Also, 82 cases are children aged five years or below.



A senior official from the health department said, "No clusters have formed until now. Medical camps are being taken up across the district for preventing any fever outbreak, and block-level medical officials have been instructed to closely monitor the prevalence of fever cases in rural areas. Further, dengue breeding checking (DBC) workers have been deputed in all areas. 'Namma Ooru Super' initiative workers are also helping us to rid the district of mosquito-breeding spots."



Meanwhile, an official source from the Madurai city corporation told TNIE that streamlined fever-prevention measures are being carried out in the city.

