Seven held with 160 liquor bottles, 1.1kg ganja in Rameswaram

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Police seized over 160 bottles of liquor, 1.25kg of gutka products and 1.1 kg of ganja and arrested seven people in Rameswaram on Sunday night. The seizure took place during a vehicle check conducted by a special police team. In the last three weeks, with this seizure, 1,500 bottles of liquor and several kilograms of ganja have been seized in Rameswaram.

While addressing the media, Rameswaram DSP S Dhananjayan stated the police have been conducting special operations in the district to prevent illegal sale of liquor and drug peddling during the last one-and-a-half months. He said action was being taken to freeze the accounts of ganja peddlers and their close aides.

"It was found that the accused are adulterating the liquor with unwanted substances and are selling them at inflated prices. Action is being taken to prevent illegal sale of Tasmac liquor. It was also found that there is a rise in illegal gutka sales in Rameswaram," the DSP said

People can inform the police about such criminal activities directly to the DSP of Rameswaram through 98847 41609, the identity of the informant will be kept secret. "We need the people's help to eradicate such criminal activities in Rameswaram," said DSP Dhananjayan,

Considering the rise in sale of ganja, adulterated liquor and banned gutka in the district, Ramanathapuram SP formed a special team to rein in such activities.

RAMESWARAM: Police seized over 160 bottles of liquor, 1.25kg of gutka products and 1.1 kg of ganja and arrested seven people in Rameswaram on Sunday night. The seizure took place during a vehicle check conducted by a special police team. In the last three weeks, with this seizure, 1,500 bottles of liquor and several kilograms of ganja have been seized in Rameswaram. While addressing the media, Rameswaram DSP S Dhananjayan stated the police have been conducting special operations in the district to prevent illegal sale of liquor and drug peddling during the last one-and-a-half months. He said action was being taken to freeze the accounts of ganja peddlers and their close aides. "It was found that the accused are adulterating the liquor with unwanted substances and are selling them at inflated prices. Action is being taken to prevent illegal sale of Tasmac liquor. It was also found that there is a rise in illegal gutka sales in Rameswaram," the DSP said People can inform the police about such criminal activities directly to the DSP of Rameswaram through 98847 41609, the identity of the informant will be kept secret. "We need the people's help to eradicate such criminal activities in Rameswaram," said DSP Dhananjayan, Considering the rise in sale of ganja, adulterated liquor and banned gutka in the district, Ramanathapuram SP formed a special team to rein in such activities.