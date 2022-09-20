Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven held with 160 liquor bottles, 1.1kg ganja in Rameswaram

Police seized over 160 bottles of liquor, 1.25kg of gutka products and 1.1 kg of ganja and arrested seven people in Rameswaram on Sunday night.

Published: 20th September 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Police seized over 160 bottles of liquor, 1.25kg of gutka products and 1.1 kg of ganja and arrested seven people in Rameswaram on Sunday night. The seizure took place during a vehicle check conducted by a special police team. In the last three weeks, with this seizure, 1,500 bottles of liquor and several kilograms of ganja have been seized in Rameswaram.

While addressing the media, Rameswaram DSP S Dhananjayan stated the police have been conducting special operations in the district to prevent illegal sale of liquor and drug peddling during the last one-and-a-half months. He said action was being taken to freeze the accounts of ganja peddlers and their close aides.

"It was found that the accused are adulterating the liquor with unwanted substances and are selling them at inflated prices. Action is being taken to prevent illegal sale of Tasmac liquor. It was also found that there is a rise in illegal gutka sales in Rameswaram," the DSP said

People can inform the police about such criminal activities directly to the DSP of Rameswaram through 98847 41609, the identity of the informant will be kept secret. "We need the people's help to eradicate such criminal activities in Rameswaram," said DSP Dhananjayan,

Considering the rise in sale of ganja, adulterated liquor and banned gutka in the district, Ramanathapuram SP formed a special team to rein  in such activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rameswaram
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp