Switch to hour-based parking fee system at Chathiram, central bus stands: Commuters

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a violation of city corporation norms, the fee collection at the two-wheeler parking lots at the Central and Chathiram bus stands is on day basis rather than the 12-hour mandate. This has left several motorists who park their vehicle for a few hours and return to pick it up in the wee hours of the succeeding day in a spot as they are forced to pay for two days.

With the contractors running the facility at the bus stands charging `15 per day for parking, a motorist parking the vehicle there at, say 11 pm, and returning to take it at 12.30 am is forced to pay `30 i.e. a fee that is equivalent to someone parking their vehicle at the lot for two whole days.

Pointing to the fee collection at other areas, like the railway station in the city where users are charged `10 for parking a two-wheeler for 12 hours, motorists urge the corporation to consider such an hour-based rate system at the bus stands, too. K Vignesh, a city resident and regular user of the pay-and-park facility at Chathiram bus stand, said, “An hour-based fee collection system should be followed.

Otherwise, they should consider allocating more time for those parking vehicles at night.” The current system is unfair as it leaves those parking in the night hours with lesser duration than those doing so in the morning, he added.

Those availing of the facility include intra-State bus users who have to shuttle between districts for work and academic purposes. M Nagarajan, another resident and user of the parking facility at Central bus stand, said, “In most pay-and-park facilities at bus stands and railway stations, they follow an hour-based fee collection.We are not demanding the corporation to reduce the parking fee.

We rather want them to direct the contractor to make fee collection hourly. That is, those paying Rs 15 should get a parking duration of 12 hours.” Meanwhile, those running the parking facility at the Central and Chathiram bus stands claimed they would incur heavy loss if they followed the 12-hour duration for fee collection.

When the matter was taken up with Mayor Mu Anbalagan and an assistant commissioner concerned, they assured necessary action. The assistant commissioner later informed TNIE that the corporation has directed its team to seize those parking tickets mentioning the deadline as valid up to midnight.

The contractors should mention the time of parking on the ticket and the fee collection is for every 12 hours, and not up to midnight that day. We have also directed the team to remove boards mentioning the parking duration as till midnight, the official added.

