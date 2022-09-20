Home States Tamil Nadu

T Raja to be next Acting Chief justice of Madras HC

The Union government on Monday appointed Justice T Raja, the senior-most judge of the Madras High Court, as the court’s acting chief justice (ACJ) with effect from September 22.

Published: 20th September 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Justice T Raja

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union government on Monday appointed Justice T Raja, the senior-most judge of the Madras High Court, as the court’s acting chief justice (ACJ) with effect from September 22. He will succeed Justice M Duraiswamy, who is superannuating on September 21.

According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, the President appointed Justice Raja to perform the duties of the chief justice after Justice Duraiswamy’s superannuation. Justice Duraiswamy had taken over as the acting CJ on September 13 after the then chief justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari’s superannuation.

Justice Raja, hailing from Thenur in Madurai, studied at the Madurai Law College and enrolled as a lawyer in June 1988. After practising for a brief period in the Madras HC, he shifted to the Supreme Court, practising civil, criminal, constitutional, and service law.

He became Additional Advocate General (AAG) at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in 2008 before being appointed as additional judge of the Madras High Court on March 31, 2009.

TAGS
T Raja Madras High Court chief justice
