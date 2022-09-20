TNCC for Rahul Gandhi as party president

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the filing of nominations for the post of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president set to begin on September 24, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Monday adopted a unanimous resolution requesting for Rahul Gandhi to be unanimously elected to lead the party.

The resolution, which was moved by TNCC president KS Alagiri, reads: “India is mired in communal politics. As a result, people are divided, harmony is disturbed and development is hindered. To save people from this and for the democratic and secular forces to win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, this meeting unanimously requests that president Rahul Gandhi be unanimously elected as the President of the All India Congress.” Another resolution adopted said the AICC chief would be empowered to appoint the TNCC president and AICC members from TN.

At the meeting, Alagiri, former Union ministers EVKS Elangovan, Su Thirunavukkarasar, KV Thangkabalu, Krishnasamy, among others elaborated on the resolutions and said only members of the Nehru family can unite the country since no leader has an influence like theirs.

The State Congress units of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Gujarat, and Odisha have already adopted resolutions urging Rahul Gandhi to lead the party.

