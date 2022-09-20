Home States Tamil Nadu

TNCC for Rahul Gandhi as party president

Another resolution adopted said the AICC chief would be empowered to appoint the TNCC president and AICC members from TN.

Published: 20th September 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the launch of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. (Photo | PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the launch of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the filing of nominations for the post of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president set to begin on September 24, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Monday adopted a unanimous resolution requesting for Rahul Gandhi to be unanimously elected to lead the party.

The resolution, which was moved by TNCC president KS Alagiri, reads: “India is mired in communal politics. As a result, people are divided, harmony is disturbed and development is hindered. To save people from this and for the democratic and secular forces to win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, this meeting unanimously requests that president Rahul Gandhi be unanimously elected as the President of the All India Congress.”  Another resolution adopted said the AICC chief would be empowered to appoint the TNCC president and AICC members from TN.

At the meeting, Alagiri, former Union ministers EVKS Elangovan, Su Thirunavukkarasar, KV Thangkabalu, Krishnasamy, among others elaborated on the resolutions and said only members of the Nehru family can unite the country since no leader has an influence like theirs.

The State Congress units of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Gujarat, and Odisha have already adopted resolutions urging Rahul Gandhi to lead the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Rahul Gandhi Congress
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp