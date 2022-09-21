Home States Tamil Nadu

Bar Raja from contesting polls, BJP urges Speaker

Published: 21st September 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Shops downed shutters in response to the bandh call in the Nilgiris | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu BJP IT and social media wing president CTR Nirmal Kumar on Tuesday lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against DMK MP A Raja for his alleged remarks against Hinduism, which he had made a few days ago. Kumar demanded that Raja be restrained from contesting elections.  

“Complaint filed as affidavit against @dmk_raja before honorable @loksabhaspeaker under rule 233A(4) conduct of Business In Lok Sabha, for unethical act of hate speech against Hindu’s, Shri A.Raja should be refrain from contesting any elections in future,” Nirmal Kumar tweeted.

In Raja’s constituency, the Nilgiris, shops downed shutters in response to the bandh call given by Hindu Munnani, BJP and various Hindu outfits. Private mini-buses did not ply. Police presence was stepped up in bus stands and markets. As a precaution, 18 Hindu Munnani members were detained by the Coimbatore police.

