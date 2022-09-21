Crew shortage: TNSTC cuts bus services in Coimbatore

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: People complain of hardship as Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has reduced services on many routes, especially in rural areas allegedly due to staff shortage. Stranded without buses even during peak hours, people have resorted to staging protests in several areas across the district.

On Monday, residents from Sennur and Mathipalayam of Thenkarai Town Panchayat staged a road roko against TNSTC, claiming that only two out of four bus trips are available in the areas now. Villagers also protested on Siruvani Road, complaining that the services were not operated on time.

In August, people from Theethipalayam near Perur and Thirumalayampalayam near Madukkarai staged protests after the bus services were curtailed. According to sources from the employees union, the TNSTC Coimbatore has suspended several services on route numbers four, five and seven and many night services.

A Sumathi, a working woman from Thenkarai Town Panchayat alleged that TNSTC officials abuse women passengers when they question them regarding the delay in service or suspension of the trip. "We do not want free travel and are ready to pay for our journey. What we need is regular bus service," she said.

A Thirunavukkarasu of Selakarichal said, "A government bus service from Ukkadam to Selakrichal, which was curtailed during Covid-19, is not resumed so far and only four buses are operated in the route instead of six."

M Anburaj, member of an employee union from Coimbatore, said officials have cut down the services citing staff shortage. "Around 450 staff out of 6200, including drivers, conductors and technical staff, retired in the last six months. After 2020, no recruitment was done and the State government changed norms by recruiting crew through TNPSC instead of direct recruitment by the corporation. Officials are quietly cutting down the services, because of the vacancies, and it affects the public."

When contacted, a senior official from TNSTC (Coimbatore) admitted that staff shortage was the reason for curtailing services. "We have placed a request to government seeking recruitment at the earliest," he said.

