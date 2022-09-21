EPS meets Amit Shah, gives ‘chargesheet’ against DMK govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday submitted a “charge sheet” to Union Home Minister Amit Shah against the DMK government alleging deterioration of law and order, prevalence of drugs, sexual assaults against women, etc., in the State. Palaniswami, however, claimed that he did not discuss politics with Shah and has no plan to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting lasted for over 20 minutes and Palaniswami was accompanied by former ministers CVe Shanmugam and SP Velumani. Palaniswami’s meeting with Shah took place in the backdrop of an ongoing leadership tussle with O Panneerselvam and searches by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) at places linked to AIADMK former ministers.

Palaniswami reached Coimbatore on Tuesday night. Describing his meeting with Shah as a courtesy call, Palaniswami said he had sought the home minister’s intervention to expedite the Godavari-Cauvery river linking project and implementation of the Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery project to restore the river and its tributaries in Tamil Nadu on the lines of Ganga.”

“Law and order situation has destabilised totally and narcotic substances are available in all parts of the State. Due to this state of affairs, students and youths would be ruined. Already, I have raised these issues in the State Assembly and through statements. But appropriate action was not taken by the State government in this regard. Hence, we have brought these issues to the notice of the Union home minister,” he added.

Referring to the remarks of higher education minister K Ponmudy regarding the prevalence of narcotic substances in Tamil Nadu, he said, “It is the duty of the State government to take legal steps against those bringing narcotic substances to Tamil Nadu. Due to the lethargic attitude of the DMK government, the sale of ganja is going on. Besides, murders, robbery, waylaying, and sexual assaults against women are on the rise. We have also pointed out these during our meeting with the Union home minister,” he added.

The AIADMK leader also charged that corruption is rampant in all departments and that people are suffering a lot.

On the leadership tussle within the AIADMK, Palaniswami said, “Since this issue is before the courts, I can’t comment on it.” Asked about plans of O Panneerselvam to undertake a State-wide tour, Palaniswami said, “You have to pose this question to him. I have been visiting many districts and have been staging demonstrations against people’s issues like EB tariff hike, etc.” When a scribe tried to pose another question relating to Panneerselvam, Palaniswami quipped with folded hands: “Sorry, Vanakkam,” and left.

