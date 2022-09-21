Fever camps to be held at 1K locations across TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian said special fever camps will be organised at 1,000 locations across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. In Chennai alone, 100 camps will be conducted.

From Thursday, the camps will continue in areas with three or more fever cases, till the end of the northeast monsoon, Subramanian added. The Minister said people with fever, cold, cough and other flu-like symptoms should make use of the camps and get tested.

He was speaking to the press after reviewing CMCHIS with cardiologists in all government medical college hospitals. From January to date, 1,166 H1N1 influenza cases have been reported and at present, the State has 371 active cases, of which 46 patients are below five years of age, he added.

Of the 371 cases, 260 are taking treatment in private hospitals, 15 in government hospitals and 96 at home. From January to date, 10 H1N1 deaths have been reported.

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian said special fever camps will be organised at 1,000 locations across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. In Chennai alone, 100 camps will be conducted. From Thursday, the camps will continue in areas with three or more fever cases, till the end of the northeast monsoon, Subramanian added. The Minister said people with fever, cold, cough and other flu-like symptoms should make use of the camps and get tested. He was speaking to the press after reviewing CMCHIS with cardiologists in all government medical college hospitals. From January to date, 1,166 H1N1 influenza cases have been reported and at present, the State has 371 active cases, of which 46 patients are below five years of age, he added. Of the 371 cases, 260 are taking treatment in private hospitals, 15 in government hospitals and 96 at home. From January to date, 10 H1N1 deaths have been reported.