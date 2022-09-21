Flu cases: Ensure adequate stock of drugs, says Puducherry L-G Tamilisai

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday directed government general hospitals, medical colleges and all PHCs to ensure adequate stock of medicines to deal with the spiking cases of fever in the Union Territory.

This comes in the wake of the increasing incidence of fever and respiratory problems among children in Puducherry. As many as 829 fevers were reported at OPDs in Puducherry and Karaikal with 72 admitted (63 in Puducherry and nine in Karaikal) on Monday. While 763 children are from Puducherry, 66 are from Karaikal.

The L-G, in a consultative meeting via video-conference, directed the Health Department authorities to increase the number of doctors and other medical staff in paediatric outpatients wards in hospitals. She emphasised close monitoring and prevention of infection among adults, besides raising awareness on wearing face masks, washing hands, avoiding crowds, and social distance.

If symptoms such as persistent cough, fever, difficulty breathing, convulsions, fatigue, children crying and refusing to eat, people are advised to contact the nearest hospital immediately.

