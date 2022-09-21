Madras HC plea seeks fresh election to TN hockey unit

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Union and State governments on a PIL filed to direct the Hockey Unit of TN to conduct fresh election to select office-bearers and members for the executive committee of the unit after conducting elections for all district-level hockey associations in the State.

In his petition, J Vijayakumar, Secretary of United Hockey Club of Kovilpatti, affiliated to Thoothukudi District Hockey Association, said all district-level hockey associations have became defunct, except Chennai and Virudhunagar, as they failed to hold the mandatory elections once in three years. Without conducting elections to the district-level associations, the Hockey Unit of TN appointed office-bearers and members to its executive panel on September 8.

