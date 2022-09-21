Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC plea seeks fresh election to TN hockey unit

Without conducting elections to the district-level associations, the Hockey Unit of TN appointed office-bearers and members to its executive panel on September 8. 

Published: 21st September 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Union and State governments on a PIL filed to direct the Hockey Unit of TN to conduct fresh election to select office-bearers and members for the executive committee of the unit after conducting elections for all district-level hockey associations in the State.

In his petition, J Vijayakumar, Secretary of United Hockey Club of Kovilpatti, affiliated to Thoothukudi District Hockey Association, said all district-level hockey associations have became defunct, except Chennai and Virudhunagar, as they failed to hold the mandatory elections once in three years. Without conducting elections to the district-level associations, the Hockey Unit of TN appointed office-bearers and members to its executive panel on September 8. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Tamil Nadu Hockey
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp