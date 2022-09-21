Pilot study underway by Corporation to stop littering on Tiruchy roads

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The city corporation began a pilot study last week using a mobile application at Teachers Colony near KK Nagar in Ponmalai zone for monitoring door-to-door garbage collection. Workers collecting waste are entering the details in a mobile application and officials are regularly assessing it.

This helps the officials to identify houses that are not handing over waste to workers and the corporation team would check where they dispose it of. The corporation is expecting that the ongoing project would give it a clear understanding of waste collection from each house and also prevent littering.

"We have selected about 100 houses from Teacher Colony for the study. The team collecting waste would also enter details like whether they are handing over the waste segregated. If we find that a house is not regularly handing over waste, we would check with the workers to see whether they are out of station or disposing the waste at some other spot," an official said.

"If this strategy works, we will implement it across the city," an official said. Sources said residents would also be able to use the mobile application soon. We are also planning to ensure that residents are also able to inform us about garbage collection through the mobile application.

For instance, if a resident is not able to give the garbage a particular day due to some reasons, the person can alert us through the app. We would ensure the waste is collected from that house the very next day. But the access of residents to this application will be done after assessing the results of the ongoing study, officials said.

