Sri Lankan navy chase away Rameswaram fishers

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Fishermen hailing from Rameswaram alleged they were chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday and that fishing nets worth lakhs were damaged by the Lankan navy. Fishermen associations have sought the union government to take action to prevent such attacks on fishermen by the Lankan Navy.

Almost a week after the strike condemning arrests of Indian fishermen by the Lankan navy, Rameswaram fishermen had resumed fishing operations on Monday night. Around midnight, when they were fishing, they were reportedly chased away by the Lankan Navy and 25 boats had to return to Rameswaram without any catch.

"Our fishermen were fishing near the international maritime border line (IMBL) only, but the Sri Lankan navy chased us and also damaged the fishing net of five boats causing a loss of around `1 lakh for each boat owner. We have just returned back to fishing after one week of strike, such action by the Sri Lankan Navy has left us to return empty handed, which has increased our loss. We urge the Indian government to take action to prevent the Sri Lankan navy from taking action against Indian fishermen." said Jesuraj, president of All Mechanised Fishing Boats Association.

A statement by the Sri Lankan Navy said a special operation was conducted on Monday night to chase away a cluster of Indian poaching fishing boats engaged in illegal fishing in Sri Lanka's waters, violating IMBL.

RAMESWARAM: Fishermen hailing from Rameswaram alleged they were chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday and that fishing nets worth lakhs were damaged by the Lankan navy. Fishermen associations have sought the union government to take action to prevent such attacks on fishermen by the Lankan Navy. Almost a week after the strike condemning arrests of Indian fishermen by the Lankan navy, Rameswaram fishermen had resumed fishing operations on Monday night. Around midnight, when they were fishing, they were reportedly chased away by the Lankan Navy and 25 boats had to return to Rameswaram without any catch. "Our fishermen were fishing near the international maritime border line (IMBL) only, but the Sri Lankan navy chased us and also damaged the fishing net of five boats causing a loss of around `1 lakh for each boat owner. We have just returned back to fishing after one week of strike, such action by the Sri Lankan Navy has left us to return empty handed, which has increased our loss. We urge the Indian government to take action to prevent the Sri Lankan navy from taking action against Indian fishermen." said Jesuraj, president of All Mechanised Fishing Boats Association. A statement by the Sri Lankan Navy said a special operation was conducted on Monday night to chase away a cluster of Indian poaching fishing boats engaged in illegal fishing in Sri Lanka's waters, violating IMBL.