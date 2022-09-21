Subbulakshmi quits politics after four decades in DMK

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: After a career of almost half a century in electoral politics, DMK deputy general secretary and former Union minister of state Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan is calling it quits. In a statement issued on Tuesday, she said she’d sent her resignation to DMK chief MK Stalin on August 29, explaining she was stepping down from her post and from primary membership of the party.

Her statement came after days of speculation that she had left politics. Local DMK cadre suggested she has been upset about being sidelined by the leadership. The senior DMK leader was a school teacher when former chief minister and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran roped her into politics in 1977.

In her statement, Jagadeesan said: “In 2009, as soon as my tenure as MP ended, I informed former CM M Karunanidhi that I had decided not to contest elections but only carry out party work. I continued working for the party with the aim of making DMK president MK Stalin chief minister.

This happened in 2021. Stalin is running the government and party so well that the country appreciates him. This gives me great satisfaction.” She later told TNIE the decision to resign was based on her “long-term preference”.

Soon after Jagadeesan issued her statement, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan told reporters she had resigned on health grounds, and until recently, remained active in party affairs and had close ties with the leadership. As for her replacement, he said it would be decided after the district secretaries’ election, in consultation with the general council members.

From teacher to Union minister

Before joining politics, Jagadeesan, who hails from Modakurichi in Erode, taught at a school in Kodumudi. She first contested the 1977 Assembly election from Modakurichi constituency and won, going on to serve as minister for handlooms from 1978 to 1980.

‘Losing to BJP candidate hurt her political career’

In 1980, she joined the DMK, and climbed the ladder to serve as the party’s deputy general secretary.

Among her top achievements are her victory from Tiruchengode constituency in the 2004 Parliamentary election, and elevation as minister of State for social justice and empowerment.

She didn’t contest the 2011 and 2016 Assembly elections, and when the Parliamentary polls were held in 2019, she announced that she would no longer contest elections. Unexpectedly, she was given a seat in the 2021 Assembly election from Modakurichi constituency, but lost by 206 votes.

“Although her defeat was attributed to internal party issues, losing to a BJP candidate had caused a major damage to her political career,” a source said. “DMK cadre call her ‘akka’. But of late, she has been upset over the lack of importance given to her in the party. This was evident when she and her husband boycotted the DMK’s ‘Mupperum Vizha’ in Virudhunagar on September 15. This has also been cited as a reason for her resignation,” a source from the DMK’s Erode wing said.

‘CM running govt well’

“Stalin is running the government and party so well that the country appreciates him. This gives me great satisfaction,” Jagadeesan said

(With inputs from S Kumaresan)

