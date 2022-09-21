Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiger doing well after dental surgery at forest guest house

A day after dental surgery, the subadult tiger, ANM T56, is on the path to recovery at Manombolly forest guest house in Valparai.

Published: 21st September 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

ANM T56 with doctors who performed the surgery | Express

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after dental surgery, the subadult tiger, ANM T56, is on the path to recovery at Manombolly forest guest house in Valparai. On Tuesday, the animal was fed beef along with medicines for the wound on the right upper jaw.

The animal woke from anaesthesia at 9.15 pm on Monday, two hours after the four-hour surgery was completed. Sources said all parameters of the animal were good and it was active.  

K Bhargava Teja, Deputy Director of ATR, said, “Apart from dentists, we brought equipment for digital radiography, operation table and light gas anaesthesia from Chennai. Explaining the procedure, a veterinarian said,

“After dental refilling using biodentine material with collagen, we sutured it. If needed, we will provide injections to the animal. The animal is maintained in a camouflaged spacious cage, which is 15 feet in length.”

