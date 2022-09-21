Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy Corp contract firm employs workers for manual scavenging without safety gear

Ashokan, one of the workers, said that they would be provided with gloves and shoes only when there was strict enforcement by the corporation.

Published: 21st September 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Workers engage in manual scavenging, without any safety equipment, at Thillai Nagar in Tiruchy on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Hardly weeks since the State government notified rules for employment and rehabilitation of manual scavengers, at least seven persons were found clearing drains -- with their bare hands - in Thillai Nagar Main Road on Tuesday.

While sources mentioned the workers as employees of a private firm that was on a contract with the city corporation, an alleged lack of safety gear and equipment was cited as reason for the act of manual scavenging. Ashokan, one of the workers, said that they would be provided with gloves and shoes only when there was strict enforcement by the corporation.

While another worker, Balu, said the stench was unbearable, he added that they plunge into the act without precautionary gear as they have few options to earn a living. "Until the firm stops considering procurement of safety equipment as an unnecessary expenditure we have to work without any safety," he added.

When asked about the lack of safety gear, the supervisor replied that the company was yet to procure them. Once they are bought they would be provided to the workers, he added. CPM district secretary R Raja pointed to how such dangerous practices to clear drains continued despite numerous court judgments and government orders against it.

"Instead of involving humans, vehicles meant for such cleaning should be used," he added. When contacted city corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan said the contractor concerned has been instructed to provide the workers with necessary safety equipment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
manual scavenging Tiruchy
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp