TN told to reinstate constable given boot

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court said unauthorised absence from duty by a government servant under compelling circumstances cannot be held as wilful absence and thereby cannot be punished with removal from service.

Justice SM Subramanian, while quashing the order of removal from service of a police constable, Dharmendra, attached to TN Special Police IX Battalion, Manimuthar, for unauthorised absence of 21 days, said the question whether unauthorised absence from duty amounts to failure of devotion to duty or behaviour unbecoming of a government servant cannot be decided without finding whether the absence is wilful or because of compelling circumstances.

