Water tanks in several Perambalur panchayats not being cleaned as per norms: Residents

PERAMBALUR: Residents of panchayats such as Perali and Kaikalathur in four blocks of Perambalur district have alleged that authorities have not been cleaning overhead tanks twice a month as per the government rule, thereby affecting quality of drinking water.

Showing bottles and containers of dark and stench-emanating water, residents alleged that most of the panchayats have been affected for months. According to sources, most of the 121 panchayats in Perambalur district are being supplied drinking water from overhead tanks. However, tanks in most panchayats are allegedly not cleaned twice a month.

On September 17, residents of Noothappur blocked traffic, condemning the panchayat for not cleaning the water tank regularly. Residents of Perali panchayat said their repeated complaints to the panchayat in this regard have fallen on deaf ears.

Frustrated, youths from the panchayat have come forward and cleaned the tanks themselves, sources said. S Alagunathan, a resident of Perali said, "Because the tank was not cleaned regularly, the colour of water had turned dark. We and our children would have fallen seriously ill had we consumed this water.

So, we decided to clean it ourselves. If we have to do all the work in the panchayat ourselves, what are the government officials and panchayat representatives here for? The Collector, when she assumed office, said she wanted to ensure clean drinking water for all people.

She should realise the situation prevailing in the panchayats." Another resident of Kaikalathur, V Sudharsan, said, "The water is very dirty and stinks a lot. Authorities are saying that water should be used sparingly. But, they fail to clean the tanks.

The date of cleaning the tank and the next date of cleaning should be clearly mentioned near every structure." When contacted, Assistant Director of panchayats Ganapathy said, "We are regularly cleaning the tanks through panchayat presidents and secretaries. We are checking with the zonal BDOs whether any tank is not being cleaned regularly."

