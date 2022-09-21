Home States Tamil Nadu

Water tanks in several Perambalur panchayats not being cleaned as per norms: Residents

Showing bottles and containers of dark and stench-emanating water, residents alleged that most of the panchayats have been affected for months.

Published: 21st September 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Locals say this is water collected from an overhead tank in a Perambalur panchayat | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Residents of panchayats such as Perali and Kaikalathur in four blocks of Perambalur district have alleged that authorities have not been cleaning overhead tanks twice a month as per the government rule, thereby affecting quality of drinking water.

Showing bottles and containers of dark and stench-emanating water, residents alleged that most of the panchayats have been affected for months. According to sources, most of the 121 panchayats in Perambalur district are being supplied drinking water from overhead tanks. However, tanks in most panchayats are allegedly not cleaned twice a month.

On September 17, residents of Noothappur blocked traffic, condemning the panchayat for not cleaning the water tank regularly. Residents of Perali panchayat said their repeated complaints to the panchayat in this regard have fallen on deaf ears.

Frustrated, youths from the panchayat have come forward and cleaned the tanks themselves, sources said. S Alagunathan, a resident of Perali said, "Because the tank was not cleaned regularly, the colour of water had turned dark. We and our children would have fallen seriously ill had we consumed this water.

So, we decided to clean it ourselves. If we have to do all the work in the panchayat ourselves, what are the government officials and panchayat representatives here for? The Collector, when she assumed office, said she wanted to ensure clean drinking water for all people.

She should realise the situation prevailing in the panchayats." Another resident of Kaikalathur, V Sudharsan, said, "The water is very dirty and stinks a lot. Authorities are saying that water should be used sparingly. But, they fail to clean the tanks.

The date of cleaning the tank and the next date of cleaning should be clearly mentioned near every structure." When contacted, Assistant Director of panchayats Ganapathy said, "We are regularly cleaning the tanks through panchayat presidents and secretaries. We are checking with the zonal BDOs whether any tank is not being cleaned regularly."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perambalur
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp