Will fortify front against BJP with more allies: Stalin

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Outlining his plan to win 40 out of 40 seats in the 2024 parliamentary election in TN and Puducherry, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said the DMK will strengthen its alliance against the BJP by including more parties.

In an interview to a television channel on Tuesday, the CM said, “Only a unified opposition can unseat the BJP. I have spoken about this in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when we shared the dais in Salem during the campaign for the 2021 assembly election. Maintaining opposition unit is important and the DMK-alliance has bagged electoral victories by maintaining it,” the CM said.

Replying to a question on the DMK’s role in forming the next Union government, he said the party will work to win all the Lok Sabha seats in TN and Puducherry and its role at the national level will be based on the outcome of the polls.

He also recalled his appeal to DMK cadre at the party’s Mupperum Vizha held in Virudhunagar where he said naadum namadhe; naarpathum namadhe, (nation is ours; 40 seats also ours). DMK sources said the CM’s instruction to MLAs to submit a list of 10 long-pending demands of their constituencies to district collectors is part of the party’s outreach to achieve 100% victory. Fulfilling the demands of people before parliament election would help the party win voters’ trust, they said.

A State-level functionary of the DMK told TNIE, “By inviting the list of demands we can easily prove that the AIADMK government, which had ruled the State for two consecutive terms, had failed to address people’s needs. By fulfilling them now, the DMK can earn voters’ trust.”

The party also believes that Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme, through which college girls are given a monthly aid of Rs 1,000 and free bus ride for women will help win votes of women who outnumber men in the State.

Party sources also said that Rs 100 subsidy for domestic LPG cylinders may be rolled out in the next budget to win over the support of women voters.

Party insiders also believe that apart from usual work like strengthening of election booths, the party IT wing’s role in taking the government welfare measures and schemes for women to the people at large would help the DMK win the LS poll.

CHENNAI: Outlining his plan to win 40 out of 40 seats in the 2024 parliamentary election in TN and Puducherry, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said the DMK will strengthen its alliance against the BJP by including more parties. In an interview to a television channel on Tuesday, the CM said, “Only a unified opposition can unseat the BJP. I have spoken about this in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when we shared the dais in Salem during the campaign for the 2021 assembly election. Maintaining opposition unit is important and the DMK-alliance has bagged electoral victories by maintaining it,” the CM said. Replying to a question on the DMK’s role in forming the next Union government, he said the party will work to win all the Lok Sabha seats in TN and Puducherry and its role at the national level will be based on the outcome of the polls. He also recalled his appeal to DMK cadre at the party’s Mupperum Vizha held in Virudhunagar where he said naadum namadhe; naarpathum namadhe, (nation is ours; 40 seats also ours). DMK sources said the CM’s instruction to MLAs to submit a list of 10 long-pending demands of their constituencies to district collectors is part of the party’s outreach to achieve 100% victory. Fulfilling the demands of people before parliament election would help the party win voters’ trust, they said. A State-level functionary of the DMK told TNIE, “By inviting the list of demands we can easily prove that the AIADMK government, which had ruled the State for two consecutive terms, had failed to address people’s needs. By fulfilling them now, the DMK can earn voters’ trust.” The party also believes that Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme, through which college girls are given a monthly aid of Rs 1,000 and free bus ride for women will help win votes of women who outnumber men in the State. Party sources also said that Rs 100 subsidy for domestic LPG cylinders may be rolled out in the next budget to win over the support of women voters. Party insiders also believe that apart from usual work like strengthening of election booths, the party IT wing’s role in taking the government welfare measures and schemes for women to the people at large would help the DMK win the LS poll.