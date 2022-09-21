Home States Tamil Nadu

World Tamil Sangam yet to get funds for library

In the previous hearing on September 13, the bench had sought a report from the Sangam on the number of books available with it and the amount spent by it for purchasing books.  

Published: 21st September 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Books

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The director of the World Tamil Sangam in Madurai told the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday that the State government has not yet allotted funds for procuring books for the library in the Sangam, despite announcing to create a mega library in the building more than three years ago.

Director P Anbuchezhian made the statement before a bench comprising justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad, which was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed in 2017 by B Stalin of Madurai, seeking direction to create necessary infrastructure and allot more books and research documents relating to Tamil in the library.  In the previous hearing on September 13, the bench had sought a report from the Sangam on the number of books available with it and the amount spent by it for purchasing books.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Tamil Sangam Madras High Court
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp