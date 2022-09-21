World Tamil Sangam yet to get funds for library

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The director of the World Tamil Sangam in Madurai told the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday that the State government has not yet allotted funds for procuring books for the library in the Sangam, despite announcing to create a mega library in the building more than three years ago.

Director P Anbuchezhian made the statement before a bench comprising justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad, which was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed in 2017 by B Stalin of Madurai, seeking direction to create necessary infrastructure and allot more books and research documents relating to Tamil in the library. In the previous hearing on September 13, the bench had sought a report from the Sangam on the number of books available with it and the amount spent by it for purchasing books.

