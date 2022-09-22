BJP leader arrested for threatening A Raja

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/MADURAI: Police arrested BJP Urban District president Balaji Uthamaramasamy for allegedly threatening DMK Nilgiris MP A Raja during a speech. He made the comments while speaking at a meeting organised by Hindu outfits at Peelamedu on Sunday to condemn Raja’s alleged remarks against Hinduism.

After his speech went viral, cadre of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam lodged a complaint with Peelamedu police, and Balaji was arrested on Wednesday. Members from BJP and Hindu outfits gathered in front of Peelamedu Police Station and burnt an effigy of Raja. As traffic was affected, police detained over 250 protesters.

Responding to the arrest, BJP state president K Annamalai alleged in Madurai that the DMK was foisting cases on BJP cadre. Addressing media, Annamalai said the DMK and A Raja engaged in selective interpretation of Hinduism for political gain. When BJP cadre protested against A Raja’s remark, the DMK government, instead of warning A Raja, registered cases against the cadre. He further said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra would not yield any fruit.

Nadda in Tamil Nadu

BJP national president JP Nadda will reach Madurai on Thursday and participate in a public meeting at Karaikudi in Sivaganga. He will be in the State for two days

